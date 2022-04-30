A sea star-studded performance took place Under the Sea. For two days, Rome High School’s Performing Arts Center was transformed into an underwater world filled with all manner of sea creatures including one very special mermaid.
Citlialli Orellana as Ariel has a talk with her best friend Flounder, played by Katey Rohner.
Sebastian the crab (Garret McPherson) imparts his unique brand of wisdom on Ariel (Citlialli Orellana) while her dad, King Triton (Liam Samples) and fish friend Flounder (Katey Rohner) look on.
Prince Eric was played by Korben Maddox.
Ursula the sea witch has a commanding presence. She was played by Millie Maloney.
The full cast of Rome Middle School’s Grand Illusion and chorus program’s production of “The Little Mermaid.”
Ariel and all her friends and family were brought to life including Sebastian, Scuttle, King Triton, Ursula and Prince Eric when Rome Middle School’s Grand Illusion and chorus programs took to the stage for their production of the live action stage play “The Little Mermaid.”
The play ran April 15 and 16 and students (with the help of costumes and music) told the story of Ariel the mermaid and her longing for life on land in the name of love.
The students performed such beloved tunes associated with the animated feature film as Sebastian’s “Under the Sea” and Ariel’s “Part of Your World.”
Main characters included Citlialli Orellana as Ariel, Korben Maddox as Prince Eric, Millie Maloney as Ursula, Garrett McPherson as Sebastian, NOah Beard as Scuttle, Katey Rohner as Flounder and Liam Samples as King Triton.
Director Jessica Kennedy, assistant director Baylee Balliew, choreographers Shannon Kamp and Anna Jane Self as well as costume designers and crew all helped to make the show an enjoyable experience for families.
Here are a few photos from the colorful production....