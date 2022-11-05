Patrick Grizzard of Scout Troop 34 has achieved scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout.
It was awarded to him in a ceremony held Oct. 29 at Garden Lakes Baptist Church.
Grizzard attended summer camp at Camp Sydney Dew for three summers, and earned a total of 25 merit badges. He also made three, week-long trips with Troop 34 to Ossabaw Island off the Georgia coast, and a week of camping on the beach in the Florida Keys at a Scouting High Adventure camp, Florida Sea Base.
He is a member of Waguli Lodge 318 of the Order of the Arrow and served as a Den Chief for Cub Scout Pack 42. He attended numerous camping trips with Troop 34 as well as deep sea fishing, kayaking and rafting trips and overnight trips to the USS Alabama and the USS Yorktown.
Grizzard began his scouting career with Cub Scout Pack 34 in the first grade and is one of the approximately 1% of all scouters to achieve this longevity in their scouting career.
His Eagle Scout project was to rehabilitate an outdoor classroom that had been constructed by his grandfather, a retired educator, at Garden Lakes Elementary School. Grizzard renovated an outdoor seating area, cleaned and repaired a decorative pond and constructed 6 picnic benches for the school to use.
He is a 2022 graduate of Coosa High School where he was a member of the marching band and received awards in the academic decathlon over several years. He is also a member of Garden Lakes Baptist Church. He is the son of William and Sarah Grizzard of Rome.