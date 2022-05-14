First row: Karina Patel, Danny Wilson, Lucy McDowell, Molly Echols, Daniel Washington, Miranda Lin, Ward Jennings, Bennett Brearley. Second row: Ellie Schwartz, Clay Sabino, Ansley Combes, Andrew Neal, Christopher Neal, Emmaline Henry, Atticus Bradley, Harper Lee. Third row: Ishan Sundrani, Aden Conrad, Anna Rose Reid, Braden Therber, Raina Hooper, Emalee Collins, Mary Jack Williams.
Musicians of all grades competed recently in the National Federation of Music Clubs Junior Festival at Berry College.
Piano teachers from Rome and surrounding areas presented their students for ratings.
Participating students collect the rating points they receive from qualified judges until they have enough to exchange for Gold Cup trophies. Factors include memory, accuracy of correct notes, marks of expression, appropriate tempo, continuity, steadiness of beat, body and hand positions, fingering, articulation, balance, dynamics, interpretation, phrasing, and tone. Those who earned Gold Cups were:
15 point cup in the Piano Solo Event — Harper Lee, Morgan St. Philip, students of Kay Greene; Sabrina Chen, WanLing Chen, Jace Donaldson, Leigh Christine Kim-Soh, students of Sandy Yeargan; Erene Castro, student of Christina Toole; Bennett Brearley, Ward Jennings, students of Catherine Seigler; Molly Echols, Lucy McDowell, Ishan Sundrani, students of Kyla Cummins-Zollitsch; Daniel Wilson, student of Shelley Reid; Sophi Taylor, student of Gina Hicks; Atticus Bradley, student of Kathryn Nobles.
30 point cup in the Piano Solo Event — Andrew Neal and Christopher Neal, students of Amy Neal; Callie Carlton, student of Catherine Seigler; Ansley Combes, Aden Conrad, Karina Patel, Clay Sabino, students of Kyla Cummins-Zollitsch; Emmaline Henry, student of Shelley Reid; Brader Therber, student of Kathrine Nobles; Miranda Lin, Emmalee Collins, Daniel Washington, students of Leigh Robison.
45 point cup in the Piano Solo Event — Mary Jack Williams, student of Catherine Seigler; Ellie Schwartz, student of Kyla Cummins-Zollitsch; Raina Hooper, student of Kathryn Nobles.
60 point cup in the Piano Solo Event and Scholarship Winner — Anna Rose Reid, student of Kathryn Nobles.
The local chairperson for the event was Gina Hicks.
Students were presented their Gold Cups at the annual Gold Cup Recital held at The Spires. Those who performed were Ward Jennings, Bennett Brearley, Mary Jack Williams, Harper Lee, Emalee Collins, Daniel Washington, Miranda Lin, Christopher Neal, Andrew Neal, Danny Wilson, Emmaline Henry, Molly Echols, Lucy McDowell, Clay Sabino, Ishan Sundrani, Ellie Schwartz, Karina Patel, Ansley Combs, Aden Conrad, Atticus Bradley, Braden Therber, Raina Hooper, and Anna Rose Reid.