It’s time for Georgia nonprofits to start preparing for the season of giving.
For more than a decade, the Georgia Center for Nonprofits has hosted GAgives on GivingTuesday, the largest day of giving in the state. Taking place the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, this year’s GAgives on GivingTuesday will return on Nov. 29.
Each year, GCN brings together nonprofit, philanthropic, and for-profit partners for this international day of giving, driving Georgians by the thousands to show their generosity by making contributions to nonprofits throughout the state, propelling hundreds of organizations to further their impact.
Nonprofits are now able to register through GAgives.org for the 2022 GAgives on GivingTuesday campaign, and are encouraged to join up early in order to take full advantage of the resources GAgives offers to maximize their donations.
Nonprofits of all sizes can utilize complimentary online trainings, toolkits, GAgives success stories, and more to help them engage their staff, supporters, board, and volunteers. By registering early, nonprofits also have the chance to be included in outreach campaigns, GAgives PSAs, and other engagement opportunities designed to ignite their base. Organizations registered on GAgives.org will also be able to compete for generous prizes from official GAgives sponsors.
While many nonprofits are still recovering from the effects of the pandemic — including heightened demand for both their services and the financial resources needed to support those services — they are being further stretched by inflation, which has driven up operating costs, client demand, and shortages in staffing and volunteers.
“Each year, our nonprofits are facing new challenges, all of which have been compounded in 2022 by inflation as well as staffing and volunteer shortages,” said GCN President & CEO Karen Beavor. “GCN and GAgives on GivingTuesday continue to assist these vital organizations in understanding how they can both continue and further the much-needed services they provide the community. The past few years have shown that, regardless of the hardships we’re enduring, Georgians never flag in their generosity and commitment to the nonprofits and causes important to them. Through new resources, sponsor opportunities, and participant engagement, we’re committed to ensuring nonprofits can maximize donations and increase the visibility of their mission.
In 2021, Georgia nonprofits benefited from more than 180,000 donations totaling $27,147,800
Organizations also benefited last year from an additional $50,000 in funding provided by GAgives sponsors through a variety of giving competitions designed to engage donors and incentivize increased giving. New and returning sponsors are invited to partner in this international day of giving, with custom giving and sponsorship opportunities available. Additional details are available on our partner page.
Participating nonprofits will be able to utilize an updated toolkit, featuring a new calendar and customizable graphics for a month-of-giving campaign leading up to GAgives on GivingTuesday, as well as online tutorials, P2P fundraising campaign resources, sample messaging and templates to rally supporters, and more.
Since 2012, GAgives has galvanized Georgians to be a part of the state’s largest giving movement, leading to $90 million in total donations from over 556,000 individual gifts. Created, executed, and overseen by GCN for the direct benefit of Georgia nonprofits, the GAgives on GivingTuesday campaign is enhanced through generous sponsors, media partners, and participating organizations whose contributions and creativity amplify the impact on nonprofits, allowing them in turn to continue operations in, and enhance their offerings to, the communities of Georgia.