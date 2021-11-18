A few local nonprofits will benefit from GivingTuesday, one of the state's largest giving campaign.
Giving is now open for this year’s campaign, which reaches its pinnacle on Nov. 30, GivingTuesday, as part of the international day of giving that takes place each year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.
Organizations such as Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Georgia, Living Proof Recovery and the NWGA Center for Independent Living will benefit from donations through GAgives.
Organized by the Georgia Center for Nonprofits (GCN) for the benefit of all nonprofits located in our state, GAgives is able to expand its efforts and impact each year through the ongoing support of local corporate, foundation, civic, and media partners.
“After the frenzied holiday spending of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, GAgives on GivingTuesday empowers Georgians to showcase our commitment to the true meaning of the giving season," said GCN President and CEO Karen Beavor. On Tuesday, Nov. 30, be a part of GAgives on Giving Tuesday, and support the nonprofits that have been keeping our communities going, even as their needs have multiplied."
Rome residents can visit GAgives.org to search for their favorite nonprofits by name, location or cause and donate to them. A few of the local organizations linked to the site include Cancer Navigators, Habitat for Humanity and YMCA of Rome and Floyd County.