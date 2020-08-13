Arlo Finch and David Bell will be playing live music at Freight & Rail in Calhoun on Saturday starting at 7 p.m.; no cover.
Lucas Smith will be performing at Sixes Tavern in Cartersville starting at 9 p.m. on Friday. He’ll also be playing at Drowned Valley Brewing Company in Cartersville at 7 p.m. on Aug. 22, at Allatoona Yacht Club Party in Acworth from 2-7 p.m. on Aug. 29 and at The Local Bar & Grill in Cartersville starting at 8 p.m. on Sept. 3.
Local musicians who have upcoming local or area gigs can send a photo and information to savila@rn-t.com for possible inclusion in future editions.