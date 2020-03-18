Almost everyone is feeling the crunch of social distancing.
Most workplaces are implementing work-from-home policies and people are being advised to avoid gathering in large groups. That’s put a damper on people going out to restaurants and bars.
One group of people keenly aware of the cancellation of social events and nightlife is local musicians. Many of them supplement their incomes with night-time gigs at local venues and some make their living from performing.
Frank Beacham, Russell McClanahan and the Moon Crew play a weekly gig at Harvest Moon Cafe.
“We played last Thursday, but that’s it for now,” Beacham said. “I don’t think we’ll be playing again until we get some positive direction from our government that it’s okay. We also play in a weekly get-together at a friend’s home, in which we focus on playing traditional Irish and Scottish tunes on acoustic instruments, along with some old-time and traditional bluegrass songs. We’ve called that off as well.”
Beacham said he’s been reading about the economic impact of the virus on full-time musicians and had plans to attend a large Bluegrass festival in Colorado this summer. He doubts that will even take place now.
“But I’m still holding out hope,” he said. “And I don’t even want to think about the possibility that Rome’s traditional fall events won’t happen ... both the Fiddlin’ Fest and Chiaha are important events for local and regional musicians, as well as the artists and craftspeople who need those markets. It’s just a weird time for everybody.”
McClanahan said the group is taking a break from playing even if the restaurants in which they perform might be open.
“Floyd Hospital is suspending volunteer services there,” he said. “I often play in the lobby as a volunteer. I like to think it adds a bit of cheer to what might be an otherwise blue day for some. I’m 71 so our family of five is trying to self quarantine. On the other hand, have been getting some great practice time, playing along with Amazon music and taking tutorials off YouTube. Lemonade from lemons.”
Donny Hammonds has been playing music five to six nights a week for the past several years in local and area venues. He depends on gigs, bars and live music venues for his income as a full-time musician.
“This is how I make my living, pay my mortgage and provide for my family,” he said. “I was playing the Senior Living Centers all over north Georgia and they have cut those out for now, which was a big part of my income. So far I’ve been lucky as none of the bars and restaurants that I play have stopped the music or closed. I’m hoping we can come together and support these local businesses as well and keep the local music alive through this. We need them and they need us.”
Hammonds said what he’d love to see more of in this time of crisis is love and compassion as well as good deeds.
“I hope folks will go out and support live music and be smart,” he said.
“Do the normal things they’re asking. Wash your hands, sanitize work areas and let’s make this work for us all to conquer this and get back to life as normal. I’m still playing as many gigs as the venues will let me. I have no idea what I will do if I lose gigs. This is my only source of income and I depend on it. It’s a scary time for me as a self employed independent musician. I hope things will go back to the way they were soon to avoid any loss on either end of gigs and businesses.”
Scott Thompson had a couple corporate gigs lined up that were under contract so he’ll get paid even if those events don’t take place. He also had another performance move to August. But he’s concerned that a drop in revenue for many area venues could cause those businesses to close.
“Most festival gigs I do are waiting until a bit closer to cancel but i’m hopeful,” he said. “Restaurant and bar gigs are mostly gone and I worry whether they’ll ever return. I’m afraid some of those place won’t survive.
“It’s so important to support those local places right now,” he emphasized. “Order take out, buy gift cards, tip big.”
Another tangible way the public can continue to support musicians, Thompson said, is to buy their music online.
“Not stream it,” he said. “We don’t get paid from that. Actually buy the music.”
Thompson is being proactive about his situation and is using technology. If people can’t come to his shows then he’ll take his show to the people. At 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, Thompson will be performing a concert on Facebook Live. Those tuning in can request songs and leave tips via Venmo or Paypal. To see the live stream, search “Songs and Stories Live!!” on Facebook.
“I’m hopeful it will all pass soon and we can get back to normal,” he said.
Beacham did find a silver lining in the situation. He said music is a therapeutic hobby for himself and his fellow musicians who are making the best of a bad situation.
“We’re texting each other and encouraging each other to play a lot and we’re trying to work on some new songs,” he said. “Maybe when we get back together we’ll have some improvements to show for it.”