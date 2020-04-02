Calling it “Songs & Stories 3: The House Arrest Sessions,” local musician Scott Thompson will be performing live music from his home tonight.
Fans and friends will be able to see the show via Facebook Live. Thompson will take requests and viewers can tip electronically.
“All the gigs are gone, but not the desire to play,” he said in on the Facebook event page. “Join me for originals, covers, stories and a cocktail or two. I’ll have the digital tip jar set out if you’d like to donate.”
The concert begins today at 7 p.m. For more information or to watch the live show, search “Songs & Stories 3” on Facebook.