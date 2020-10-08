What if the entire history of how World War Two concluded is a lie?
Local author Lee Field explores that subject in his new book “Dropping the Peppermint,” a Historical Fiction novel in which the reader follows Marshall White, a former advertising executive turned OSS spy as he discovers the truth behind the war’s most guarded secret.
In the closing days of WWII, Hitler relied on the use of V2 Rockets or Vengeance Weapons as a last resort to halt the advancing American and Russian forces. What concerned the Allied High Command was the fear that the Nazis may have also developed a working nuclear device to go along with it. Such a weapon could devastate the encroaching armies and turn the tide of the war.
What Marshall discovers is a secret underground faction of Nazis known as the Werewolves. The group’s membership includes a mixture of physicists and fanatical Nazi officials who have been working behind the backs of Hitler and his staff.
Marshall must weave his way through a maze of spies and double agents as he peels back the layers of lies and disinformation. Lachelle Keating, a nurse with a field hospital unit, is his only ally ... or is she?
The book is available online at www.barnesandnoble.com