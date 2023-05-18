Local author Zack C. Waters has published a new book, “A Wilderness of Destruction: Confederate Guerrillas in East and South Florida, 1861-1865” which takes readers away from the more famous battles of the Civil War and toward the relatively unknown struggles fought in the near wilderness of Florida.
From the publisher: Modern historians have consistently treated Florida as a military backwater. Despite that assessment, Rebel guerrillas blocked repeated Union attempts to establish a stronghold in Florida’s interior.
After the “abandonment” of Florida by the Confederate government, in early 1862, Gov. John Milton organized guerrilla units to protect the state’s citizens. These irregular companies kept Union forces largely confined to a few coastal outposts (St. Augustine, Fernandina and Ft. Myers), though the state’s citizens suffered greatly from the depredations of Unionist units.
After the Federals’ capture of Vicksburg, the South’s only significant source of beef were the vast herds in Florida. It fell to the state’s Rebel partisans to protect the state’s interior thereby keeping open routes for the delivery of longhorns to the South’s major armies. Skirmishes and battles raged through Florida, but the flow of beef cattle halted only after Appomattox.
This book should be of interest to those researching the Civil War and Florida history. Also, local historians studying cities such as Tampa, Jacksonville, or more rural areas, will find a wealth of information in this volume.
Waters is a native of Ocala, Florida but has been a Rome resident for more than 40 years.
“Many of my ancestors were Floridians, including several who fought with the Florida troops,” Waters said. “A previous book I wrote, ‘A Small But Spartan Band,’ tells the story of the Florida soldiers in General Lee’s Army. In my research, I discovered that Florida provided virtually all the foodstuff for the CSA armies in Virginia and Tennessee so I decided to research that aspect of the war.”
Waters has previously written about local men who fought in the war as well. His book, “The Damnedest Set of Fellows: A History of Georgia’s Cherokee Artillery,” is about soldiers from Rome who fought with Nathan Bedford Forrest.
This latest book, “A Wilderness of Destruction: Confederate Guerrillas in East and South Florida, 1891-1865” is available online from Amazon, Barnes & Noble as well as Mercer University Press.