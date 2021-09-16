Local author and physical therapist, Julie Crenshaw, recently released a new book that guides readers through improving their conversation skills topic by topic.
The book, “Navigating & Avoiding Awkward Conversations: How to speak to anyone about anything,” draws from Crenshaw’s 15 years of experience working retail, collections, and professionally in the healthcare field in which she has had to navigate a wide range of difficult topics.
Broken into three sections, part one covers the basics of polite conversation, social interactions, and being well spoken; part two details how to deal with conflict in a variety of situations; and part three dives deep into the difficult topics of caregiver burden, illness, and death.
“If you have difficulty speaking with others in any of these areas, reading this book will help you to feel more confident than ever when interacting in a variety of social and work settings,” Crenshaw said.
“Navigating & Avoiding Awkward Conversations” is available on Amazon and the Kindle store. It is set to release on Audible on Sept. 23.
“My goal is to help people feel more confident and able to connect with others,” Crenshaw said. “I give a lot of script examples so people will know exactly what to say. If you are ready to transform from awkward to articulate, this is the book for you.”
Julie Crenshaw is a local physical therapist and author. She can be contacted for personal coaching or speaking engagements via her website https://yourconversationexpert.com.