Each Spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent across the nation and in each congressional district.
Rep. Tom Graves announced Wednesday that public voting for the Congressional Art Competition’s People’s Choice Award can be done online at tomgraves.house.gov/art/ — the voting form with instructions can be seen at the bottom of the webpage.
There are 27 total pieces from 20 high school students across the 14th Congressional District. You can click on each image to enlarge it, and to view the work in more detail.
The 20 local high school students whose work is available to view and be voted on are Kaley Partain, Jaci Davis, Elle Smith, Molly Brewer, Tessa Knowles, Sisly Mann, Stephanie Perez, Rilie Bowman, Baneza Mejia, Cason Glover, Jessica Palmer, Calysta Long, May Khateeb, Raven Sieler, Jack McWhorter, Alyx Bontrager, Kaleb Faulknor, Andrea Richardson, Brianna King and Rebecca Ackerman.
Local judges, chosen by the Rome Area Council of the Arts, have chosen winners for the top three places, along with two honorable mentions. Residents of the 14th Congressional District are encouraged to vote for their favorite piece to win the People’s Choice Award, which will be announced early next week with the other five winners. Today is the final day of voting.
The 1st place winner’s artwork will be shipped to Washington, D.C., where it will remain on display in the Cannon House Office Building’s Capitol Tunnel for one year, alongside the 1st place artwork from every congressional district in the country.
These are just some of the pieces done by local and area high school students. All the artwork can be viewed at tomgraves.house.gov/art/