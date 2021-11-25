In this 2020 photo, Allen Craven works on the Nativity scene in front of Trinity United Methodist Church. The live presentation of the Nativity will begin Dec. 22 and run through Dec. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church members will return to the church’s longstanding tradition of reenacting the Nativity on the front lawn bordering Turner McCall Boulevard. With the COVID pandemic in full swing in 2020, the church opted only for a static depiction of the famous Christmas scene.
“This over 50-year tradition will offer for the first time a way for the entire community to give gifts of hope, joy, love and peace,” Rev. Nanci Hicks, pastor-in-charge at Trinity, said. “We are collecting donations of clean coats – new or used, hats, gloves, and socks to give to those in our community who struggle to have all they need. Stop by the church while we are sharing the live nativity to offer your donations or bring them by the church during the day between Dec. 22 and 24 to offer warmth for our neighbors in need.”
Workers will soon erect the stable where animals, wise men, shepherds, angels, Mary and Joseph gather around the Christ child in a manger. The life-sized cutouts of animals and people will fill the stable on Dec. 21. The live presentation of the Nativity will begin Dec. 22 and run through Dec. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Church staff and members are excited to see people gather to see the Nativity and encourage visitors driving by to stop and park in the church parking lot and gather on the sidewalk in front of the lawn to take in the sight. The church will have hot chocolate and small treats for visitors stopping to see the live Nativity.
“We are thrilled to return to this community tradition and to offer new opportunities to take part in it,” Hicks said. “In addition to offering a way for our community to give to those in need this year, we have enhanced sound quality for those who join the live nativity on the sidewalk as well as hot chocolate and candy canes. We hope to celebrate the season with you.”