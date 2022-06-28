This week's First Friday concert promises something for everyone.
Live Exchange Party Band will hit the Town Green Stage on Friday bringing their mix of R&B, country, jazz, pop/hip hop and Southern soul.
The seven-member band has performed with artists such as Cee-Lo, RL of Next, Trey Songz, Boys II Men, B.o.B., and Rick Ross and they guarantee audiences a fun and interactive show filled with favorites from decades past and today's current hits for a party atmosphere.
The First Friday concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the Town Green and admission is free.
Opening act Matty Croxton will take the stage at 7 p.m., offering a high-energy performance of hit songs; followed by Live Exchange Band who promise to have the audience dancing and singing all night long.
The following downtown businesses will be set up to sell food, drinks, and retail items: Mahli's Uni~Pop Gourmet Popcorn, Bake and Bloom, Olea Olive Oils & Wine, Ana’s By The River, Giggity's Sports Bar & Grill, Newby Farm and Vineyard, Harvest Moon, Traveling Gypsies and Kava Den, Hive Holistics, Hardy Realty with glow sticks, and Blush with braids and cotton candy.
The public is welcome to bring chairs and blankets for general seating on the lawn. Open container is permitted throughout downtown; many businesses provide easy grab and go options to take to the concert.
Parking will be free at 3rd Ave deck, 4th Ave deck, and 6th Ave deck starting at 5 p.m.
First Fridays are a full season of free public concerts held the first Friday of every month June to September.