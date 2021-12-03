In this 2020 photo, Santa Claus waves from a vintage fire engine. The Lindale Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday. In the evening, the annual lighting of the Star Between The Stacks of the old mill will take place.
If you're looking for some Christmastime family fun this weekend, both Lindale and Cave Spring will be hosting their annual Christmas parades Saturday.
Christmas in Lindale will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on First Street near Wolfe Park.
Vendors will be lined up along the street selling arts, crafts and food.
The annual Christmas parade will start at 2:30 p.m. and travel down Park Avenue. The parade lineup will begin at Pepperell Primary School at 1 Dragon Drive at 2 p.m. As usual, Santa Claus will close out the parade in a vintage fire engine.
Finally, the lighting of the Christmas Star between the smokestacks of the old Lindale Mill will take place at 5:30 p.m.
Over in Cave Spring, Small Town Christmas in the Country will begin at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Artists, crafters and food vendors will be set up throughout Rolater Park for so guests can browse and shop as they wait for the Christmas Parade to begin at 6 p.m.
The parade lineup will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Georgia School for the Deaf guard shack at Perry Farm Road. The parade will then go down to Alabama Street and turn left at the traffic light and end at Cave Spring Elementary School.
The top three floats and the grand marshal's overall favorite will all receive cash prizes. The grand marshal’s overall favorite and first place winner will be awarded $100 each, second place will receive $75 and third place will receive $50.
Small Town Christmas in the Country will be going on from noon to 4 p.m. in Rolater Park Sunday as well.