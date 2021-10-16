Limited tickets remain for the 2021 Wings Over North Georgia Drive-In Air Show which takes place Oct. 30 and 31 in Rome.
The ninth annual event will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II, U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, and U.S. Army Special Operations Command Black Daggers.
The ninth-annual event will take place at the Richard B. Russell Regional Airport and will take on a “hybrid” format, a drive-in format with tailgate style viewing, vendors, exhibitors, helicopter rides, military displays and kids zone in addition to hill-top patio club seating options.
Those purchasing a general airfield parking ticket will receive a 10-by-20-foot spot for a vehicle with an adjacent 10-by-20-foot space for enjoying the air show in a tail-gate fashion with friends and family.
The premium ticket covers the cost of admission for the carload of guests. The maximum number of people per carload is based on the number of manufacturer-installed seatbelts available.
The hill-top patio ticket option includes a table, chairs, and umbrella for parties of six. Due to overwhelming popularity of this seating option, only a limited number of Friday rehearsal tickets are available for the patio club.
Parking gates open at 9 a.m. with pre-show aerial demonstrations beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Pre-show activities include C-130H airdrops by military units from Dobbins Air Reserve Base, capabilities demonstrations from the SWAT Tactical Team from the Georgia State Patrol helicopter unit, and a formation flying demonstration by the Full Throttle Airshow Team.
Opening ceremonies and flying demonstrations will kick-off each day around noon. The Blue Angels will perform both days at 3:30 p.m.
ALL tickets for the Drive-In Air Show are advance purchase only and will not be sold on show days. Those interested in attending the event should purchase early before tickets are sold out.
Guests are allowed to bring their own chairs, tables, non-alcoholic beverages, and food. Beverages and food will also be available for sale on site. Portable restrooms and wash stations will be placed throughout the venue.
For additional information, visit online at www.WingsOverNorthGeorgia.com.