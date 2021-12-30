Library to host Teen Night Dec 30, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Rome-Floyd County Library is hosting its monthly Teen Night on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 5-6 p.m.The monthly social event gives teens a chance to play games, make crafts and participate in other fun activities.The event is open to teens ages 12-17.Those wishing to attend can reserve their spot online or can visit the event page on Facebook by searching “Teen Night.”For more information about Teen Night, or the library’s other other teen events, call 706-236-4608 or email cwilkerson@shrls.org. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists