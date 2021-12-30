teen night

The Rome-Floyd County Library is hosting its monthly Teen Night on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 5-6 p.m.

The monthly social event gives teens a chance to play games, make crafts and participate in other fun activities.

The event is open to teens ages 12-17.

Those wishing to attend can reserve their spot online or can visit the event page on Facebook by searching “Teen Night.”

For more information about Teen Night, or the library’s other other teen events, call 706-236-4608 or email cwilkerson@shrls.org.

