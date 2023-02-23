The new year is shaping up to be the most exciting Rome International Film Festival since its founding 20 years ago.
This year’s festival is planned for November 3-5 in downtown Rome and has already declared emphasis areas for 2023.
“Our primary goal is to create a festival worthy of our 20th anniversary celebration. We will invest heavily into encouraging thoughtful and productive conversations around diversity, equity and inclusion. Supporting digital media education for our local students will also be a primary focus,” said RIFF President Mark Van Leuven.
RIFF’s Board of Directors has appointed marketing expert and long-time arts supporter Leanne Cook as executive director.
Cook moved to Rome in 2023 to marry local river guide and author Joe Cook (they met while attending Berry College). Her prior experience encompasses growing thriving marketing agencies, and corporate marketing for AT&T, The Russell Corporation, Harbin Clinic, and Wellstar Health System.
“We’ve known for years that we needed an executive director with strong leadership skills, but it is sometimes challenging to find that right mix of qualities and someone who is invested in our community,” said RIFF Creative Director Seth Ingram. “Leanne has a long track record of volunteering for, giving to, and serving on local boards, and she even has experience leading marketing for the Savannah Film Festival. I will continue as creative director for the festival, but I’m so thankful I can turn over strategy and management to Leanne and know that she will partner with me and the whole Board to take us into a brighter future. I love nothing more than supporting and promoting film and digital media in our region, and I’m throwing myself wholeheartedly into this endeavor for RIFF 2023.”
With insights from RIFF’s 2022 presenting sponsor Georgia Power and research conducted by the National Endowment for the Arts, RIFF believes that last year’s festival helped pump more than $120,000 additional dollars into the local economy in just one weekend as attendees ate, drank, and stayed in Rome. To build on that success, this year RIFF is streamlining opportunities to support the festival. Patrons and sponsors are sought now so that they can be consulted throughout the planning process to ensure the festival reflects local interests. The sponsorship program has been revised to tailor opportunities to support local and regional businesses. And a new scholarship program has been launched so that students in high school or college in Northwest Georgia can attend the festival at no cost to themselves. Those interested can learn more at https://riffga.com/patrons.
“Last year, after helping lead the largest health system in Georgia through one of the most challenging periods ever experienced in healthcare, I made the difficult decision to retire so I could be with for my seriously ill mom,” Cook said. “I was beside her every moment until her death, and afterward I thought a long time about how I want my life to look now. When RIFF approached me, I reflected on how much I love being involved with the DeSoto Theatre. I also believe that supporting and growing opportunities for education and internships in digital media will help create jobs and wealth for Northwest Georgians. When the Board of RIFF asked me to become their executive director, I realized this was the best way I could help build our flourishing arts community here in Northwest Georgia.”