It’s picnic season and time for slow roasted barbecue and hamburgers and hotdogs fresh off the grill. Pork is a versatile meat and rich in B vitamins, zinc, and selenium. In order to keep the meat tender and moist, use a fruit juice, broth, or other type of sauce to marinate the pork. As the debate continues as to whether or not pork is a white meat or red meat, because of industry standards pork is much leaner today than ever before. Fix some roasted pork or tender marinated pork loin this week along with some freshly prepared vegetables or a hand tossed salad for a delicious and easy meal.
Pork Roast in the Slow Cooker
1 (3 ½ -4 lb.) pork roast
¾ tsp. Cajun seasoning
¾ tsp. garlic powder
1/8 tsp. thyme
Salt and pepper to taste
1 (14.5 oz.) can lower-sodium chicken broth
2 TBSP. soy sauce
2 TBSP. red wine vinegar
½ TBSP. honey
4 TBSP. butter, cut into small pieces
Trim any fat from the roast. Mix together the Cajun seasoning, garlic powder, thyme, and salt and pepper in a bowl; rub the mixture over the entire pork roast and place in a crock pot. Pour the chicken broth over the roast. Mix together the soy sauce, red wine vinegar, and honey and pour over the roast. Place the pieces of butter over the roast. Cook on low for 10 hours or high 6-8 hours.
Sautéed Mushrooms
½ TBSP. olive oil
16 oz. sliced mushrooms
3 TBSP. butter
¾ TBSP. garlic, minced
½ tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. freshly cracked pepper
1 tsp. red wine vinegar
Sauté the mushrooms in the olive oil for about 3-4 minutes and sprinkle with the salt and pepper. Add the garlic and butter and sauté for about 4 minutes. Add the red wine vinegar and cook until mushrooms are fully cooked.
Oven Roasted Pork Loin
1 (5-6 lb.) pork loin roast or 2 pork tenderloin filets
4 garlic cloves, minced
¾ TBSP. oregano
1 ½ tsp. cumin
½ tsp. paprika
½ tsp. black pepper
½ tsp. orange zest
½ cup juice orange juice (or apple juice)
2 TBSP. honey barbecue sauce
Mix garlic, oregano, cumin, paprika, pepper, and orange zest together, and rub over the entire roast. Pour orange juice and barbecue sauce over roast. Bake, covered, at 325 degrees for 2 hours.
Pulled Pork BBQ
1 (5-7 lb.) pork roast shoulder or Boston butt
Dry Rub:
2 ½ TBSP. Kosher salt
1 TBSP. garlic powder
3 TBSP. paprika
½ tsp. onion powder
1 TBSP. brown sugar
1 TBSP. dry mustard
¼ tsp. dried parsley
Mix all of the spices together in a bowl. Rub the spice blend evenly over the entire pork roast. Cover and refrigerate for at least one hour (can refrigerate overnight). Remove from the refrigerator and allow to sit for about 30 minutes. Roast the pork in a large pan for about 6 hours (lightly covered for the first 2 hours and uncovered the last 4 hours) at 300 degrees, or until an internal temperature of 145 degrees is reached. Shred the meat with two forks and serve with your favorite barbecue sauce.