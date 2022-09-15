This the last weekend to see Rome Little Theatre’s horror comedy, “Little Shop of Horrors.”
The show opened last week and continues Friday through Sunday at the DeSoto Theatre. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday show begins at 2:30 p.m.
The horror comedy rock musical with music by Alan Menken and lyrics and a book by Howard Ashman, follows a florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh.
The musical is loosely based on the 1960 black comedy film “The Little Shop of Horrors.” The music, composed by Menken in the style of early 1960s rock and roll, doo-wop and early Motown, includes several well-known tunes, including the title song, “Skid Row (Downtown)”, “Somewhere That’s Green” and “Suddenly, Seymour.”
The meek floral assistant, Seymour Krelborn, stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” — after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R & B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it... blood. But Seymour soon discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and intent towards global domination.
“Opening weekend was so much fun,” said RLT’s Executive Director Mandy Maloney. “This cast has worked really hard to bring this quirky and fun show to life, and our audiences have loved every minute. It feels like we say this every time, but it’s true. The talent in Rome is unbelievable, and this cast is proof. You won’t be disappointed.”
Tickets are $22 for adult and $20 for students/seniors 55+ and are available online at romelittletheatre.com.
Box office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one hour before each performance.