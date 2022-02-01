Rome Shakespeare Festival's production of "The Last Five Years," a contemporary musical, opens Thursday, Feb. 3 at the Rome Arts District Playhouse.
Local actors Olivia Parker and Trey Wilkerson star a tender and bittersweet musical written by Jason Robert Brown. It chronicles the five-year relationship between rising novelist Jamie Wellerstein and aspiring actress Cathy Hiatt. The musical has a unique and unconventional structure consisting of Cathy telling her story backward, while Jamie tells his story chronologically. The two characters meet only once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.
“This production, directed by the brilliant Sue Gaukel, is engaging, intimate, emotionally powerful, and the nonstop songs are in the wonderfully capable hands of Trey and Olivia," said RSF and RAD Playhouse Artistic Director Drew Davidson. "I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the Valentine season than with this exhilarating musical."
Julie, McCluskey, RSF's Executive Director said the organization has regrouped well after the loss of found Gail Deschamps coupled with the effects of the pandemic. And she's excited for the future.
“The loss of our founder, Gail Deschamps, left quite a hole in the heart of RSF and in the hearts of those that knew her. She was a force to be reckoned with, whose creativity knew no bounds," McCluskey said. "Thankfully, a number of amazing people rallied around former Executive Director Tracy Hellriegel to help fill the big shoes that Gail left behind. Despite the difficult period we faced amidst her passing, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, the RSF family and the Rome community came together to honor Gail’s legacy and made 2021’s Shakespeare Festival the most financially successful festival since RSF’s inception in 2016.
As Drew Davidson and I begin our tenure as Artistic Director and Executive Director respectively, we are going to try our best to follow in her footsteps," she added. "We have lots of exciting things in store for this upcoming year. The festival, which will run June 8-12, features Shakespeare’s female-led comedy, 'As You Like It,' set in the summer of 1969. Our official 2022-23 Playhouse season announcement will be coming soon, and it packs in some amazing musicals and plays that you won’t want to miss."
"The Last Five Years" runs Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 3-6 and Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 10-13. Doors open at 7 p.m. and showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25, general admission, and are available online at www.therad.biz
The RAD Playhouse is located at 233 N. 5th Ave.