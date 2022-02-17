Savoy Automobile Museum in Cartersville is excited to announce that Louise Ann Noeth, aka "LandSpeed" Louise will be at Savoy on Tuesday, March 8 to discuss her book, "Images of Modern America, Bonneville's Women of Land Speed Racing," the only one of its kind to focus exclusively on women in motor sports.
"Learning about the successes of these women, delivered by a woman with such notable lifetime achievements, seems like the ideal way to honor both International Women's Day and Women's History Month," said Bruce Patton, director of curatorial services.
"With this in mind, we invite women to come and to bring their friends, daughters, and granddaughters," said Macra Adair, executive director of Savoy Automobile Museum.
Admission to the program is free for members and included in the price of admission to the museum for non-members. Tickets are available at www.savoymuseum.org.
About the book
At Bonneville, record holders must first earn the right to present themselves on the starting line. This requires passing rigorous safety and technical checks for driver, rider, and speed machine. Gender is inconsequential. Through the years, more than 200 women have made the cut and donned fireproof clothing and helmets. Dozens have set land speed records—35 in excess of 200 miles per hour, six above 300 miles per hour, and one deaf female racer who roared past 500 miles per hour. Equally impressive are the women who helped propel the helmeted gals into glory. Few know how many women are skilled fabricators, mechanics, crew chiefs, and all-around land speed racing experts, all working out on a brutal, merciless, and barren sodium-soaked playa. And for decades dedicated volunteers have not only put down that all-important starting line but erected a speed village that inspired tens of thousands to visit, taunting the timing lights run after run. Since 1949, women have played an integral part. Without question, land speed racing has more women actively participating and setting records than any other segment of motorsports in the world.
About Savoy Automobile Museum
Savoy Automobile Museum connects people to the cultural diversity of the automobile. Whether you are a serious car collector, a weekend enthusiast, or simply a traveling motorist from Detroit to Daytona, Savoy aims to educate and entertain through changing exhibits, educational programs, and engaging experiences. The world-class museum campus sits on 37 acres in Cartersville, GA and provides access to a variety of automobiles and specially curated collection of original automotive art. As the newest program of Georgia Museums, Inc., Savoy Automobile Museum joins a prestigious group of museums including Booth Western Art Museum, Tellus Science Museum, and Bartow History Museum.