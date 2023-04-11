One of the headliners of this year's Rome River Jam music event received six nominations at the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards, becoming the fourth artist to receive six or more nominations as a first-time nominee.
She also joined the cast of the hit television show, Yellowstone, last year.
Lainey Wilson's breakout hit single was 2021's "Things A Man Ought To Know" but last year's "Heart Like a Truck" and her role on Yellowstone have cemented her popularity.
She'll be taking the stage at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds in October as one of the headliners of this year's Rome River Jam. She'll be joined by Texas native and "Handle on You" singer Parker McCollum as well as Bailey Zimmerman who charted in 2022 with the singles "Fall in Love" and "Rock and a Hard Place."
It's an impressive trio of headliners at an event that will also include longtime country chart-topper Tracy Lawrence who's famous for such hits as "Sticks and Stones," "Alibis" and "Time Marches On."
Chase Matthew, Jon Langston, Gavin Adcock and Baylee Litrell round out the list of performers for what promises to be an unforgettable Rome River Jam on Oct. 21 and 22 at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. and are expected to sell out quickly.
The event's founder, Jay Shell, said this will be the 16th year of Rome River Jam and is probably his favorite lineup so far. That's saying a lot considering that over the years the event has played host, and sometimes launching pad, for many well known country artists including Riley Green, Luke Combs, Corey Smith, Kane Brown, Old Dominion, Koe Wetzel and Morgan Wallen.
"I'm thankful that I still get to be a small part of this great event," Shell said. "Lainey Wilson is Rome River Jam's first ever female headliner and it's an honor that Lainey is the one. She's an incredible artist and an even better person."
Shell said he's excited to see how much the event has grown and the entertainment it brings to Rome music fans and the thousands of fans across the region who travel here to attend.
Tickets will be on sale online at romeriverjam.com and there's also a presale signup on the site.