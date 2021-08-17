Broad Street got a little more colorful this week thanks to a new installment of art by the Rome Knitterati.
The local group of knitters and crocheters is responsible for the rainbow of colorful yarn placed on the large bicycle sculptures on Broad Street.
According to member Melissa Rutledge, six members of the group worked on the project.
“Four members crocheted them and tow of us planned and installed them,” she said. “We worked on them for about a month and they were installed on Monday. Those who crocheted them are Alicia Marvin, Avis Elliot, Cristin Baker Warden and Shanon Wilson.”
The project was in collaboration with Rome Little Theatre for its upcoming production of “The Marvelous Wonderettes” which opens on Friday at the DeSoto Theatre.
“I had spoken with Chris Davidson and Emily Earp about us collaborating with them,” Rutledge said. “During the production of ‘Love Letters’ earlier this year, I got the idea and thought it would be nice for us to help promote their return to the theater. When they announced ‘The Wonderettes’ as the first show of their 2021-2022 season, I immediately purchased yarn in all the fun colors of the logo — we knew it would make a great, colorful set of yarnbombs.”
“’The Marvelous Wonderettes’’ is a celebration of female vocal groups like the Supremes and the Chordettes who were a major force in the music industry during times of great happiness and great challenge,” said the show’s director Amanda Swendsen. “It has been a comfort and a wonderful escape to come to the theatre to produce a show that embraces female strength and friendship with an all-female cast and a female-led production team.”
RLT’s “The Marvelous Wonderettes” features such timeless 1950s and 1960s hits as “Son of a Preacher Man,” “Rescue Me,” “Leader of the Pack,” and “Heatwave.” “The Marvelous Wonderettes” tells the story of four young women, and takes us from their prom to their reunion ten years later. The show runs approximately 120 minutes with a 15-minute intermission.
For the comfort and safety of audiences and volunteers, one seat will be kept empty between parties, and extra seating is available in the balcony for guests desiring more space. Masks are strongly encouraged for all guests and volunteers regardless of vaccination status.
“This continues to be a challenging time for all of us,” said RLT’s executive director Chris Davidson. “With ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes,’ we hope to give our community a joyful night of music and laughter as we celebrate being together again.”
The show is presented through special arrangement with Stage Rights, Inc. The production is supported by a Downtown Impact Grant from the Rome DDA.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes” runs Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, Aug. 20-29 in the DeSoto Theatre, 530 Broad St. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors/students and can be purchased by calling the box office at 706-295-7171, Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by visiting the theatre’s website at www.romelittletheatre.com.
The show is directed by Amanda Swendsen, produced by Jessica Stewart with musical direction by James Willis and choreography by Alexis Tyson.
COVID SAFETY POLICY
Social distancing of 3 feet (one empty seat between parties) is being applied to seating for “The Marvelous Wonderettes.” RLT reserve the right to further adjust capacity and seating arrangements as necessary. Per CDC guidelines, masks are strongly encouraged for all patrons and volunteers, regardless of vaccination status.