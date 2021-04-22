Twelve students, representing six local high schools, competed for three Kiwanis educational scholarships in the Eleventh Annual Music Showcase.
Students posted their performances to YouTube for judging.
Talent included piano, vocal, clarinet and Marimba.
With her piano solo "Fantasy at Alhambra," composed by Catherine Rollin, Ellie Schwartz, Unity Christian School Junior, earned the First Place, $1000 scholarship.
One judge commented on Ellie’s scoresheet, “Wonderful performance; Wow, simply awesome.”
Ellie shares about herself: I began playing piano in 3rd grade, when I was 8 years old. After high school, I plan to attend college and hopefully minor in music. I intend to enjoy and glorify God through music throughout my life.
Seniors Charlie Shane, Rome High School, and Carter Nelson, Pepperell High School, tied for second and third places. They will each receive the second-place $500 scholarship award.
Charlie shined with his piano solo, "Sonata No. 14, Moonlight 3rd Movement," composed by Beethoven. Charlie shares that he has been playing piano since 1st grade and is a student of Kyla Zollitsch. He enjoys physics and calculus classes and is excited about pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Alabama Huntsville, Mercer or KSU next year.
Carter delivered an impressive vocal performance of "Che Fiero Costume," composed by Giovanni Legrenz.
Carter shares: I have been singing for 7 years. I plan to either go to Berry or Samford to major in either vocal performance or music education. I hope to either teach or perform after school.
Rome Kiwanis thanks all students who entered the showcase. Armuchee, Coosa, Model, Pepperell, Rome High and Unity Christian Schools were represented. Kiwanians and Judges agree, “There was much talent among the performers.”