Rome Kiwanis announces its annual Art and Music Showcase competition for students in Rome and Floyd County schools and homeschool students who reside in Floyd County.
The Best-of-Show, Art Showcase winner (grades 11-12 only), will receive a $1,000 educational scholarship and will qualify to enter state-level competition. First-place Music winner (grades 11-12 only) will receive a $1,000 scholarship and may qualify to enter state-level competition.
Students in grades 6-12 are eligible to enter the Art Showcase. Deadline for Kiwanis to receive art contestant application is March 21, 2023. Entries into the Art Showcase competition will be accepted at the Rome-Floyd County Library on March 22 or 23 until 6 p.m. Art entries will hang in the library from March 27-April 27. First-, second- and third-place winners will be recognized for each grade. All first-place art winners will qualify to enter state-level competition.
Students in grades 9-12 are invited to enter the Music Showcase. Performances will be virtual and must be posted to YouTube with links made available to Kiwanis Club of Rome. Deadline for Kiwanis to receive music contestant application is March 15, 2023. Deadline to have talent entry accessible on YouTube and link emailed to Kiwanis is March 25, 2023. Talent presented must be vocal or instrumental with a maximum length of 4 minutes. First-, second- and third-place overall winners (grades 9-12) will be recognized. Maximum number of 15 contestants will be accepted.
Kiwanis will notify winning artists and performers.
For entry rules and applications for entering the Art or Music Showcase competitions, visit the Rome Kiwanis Club website, www.romekiwanis.org.