Kiwanis Club of Rome recently announced the winners of its 2023 Art and Music Showcase.
The club opened the art contest to students, grades 6-12, and the music contest to students, grades 9-12, in all Rome and Floyd County Schools and Homeschool students who reside in Rome and Floyd County.
Each top winner of the Art and Music talent competition earned a $1,000 educational scholarship from the Kiwanis Club of Rome and was eligible to enter the Georgia District of Kiwanis competition for further recognition or scholarship. All first-place art winners also continued to compete with their grade levels within the Georgia District for further recognition.
ART SHOWCASE WINNERS
“Best of Show” winner, Teresa Nguyen, is pictured with her art entry titled, "Inside a Heart." The Best of Show win earned Nguyen the $1,000 local Rome Kiwanis educational scholarship and entered her winning piece into the Georgia District competition where she earned first place among art entered by 11th graders around Georgia. She is a Rome High School junior and student of art instructor Cole Miller.
Trinity Swanson, a Rome High senior, took second place “Best of Show,” and Ava Hendrix, a Pepperell High School senior, took third place. Each will receive an educational scholarship from Kiwanis Club of Rome.
The top 3 wins for all participating grades are listed below in First-, Second-, and Third-place order.
7th Grade: Evey Flagello – Sarah Buckenham – Katie Mason, all Armuchee
8th Grade: Josey James, Pepperell – Ariana Taylor, Model – Emma Carpenter, Model
9th Grade: Mattie Middleton, Alonna Penn, Eva Petty, all Model
10th Grade: Amanda Yee - Natalie Long – Addison Coleman, all Model
11th Grade: Teresa Nguyen, Rome High – Hannah Burkhalter, Pepperell – Sydney Sutton, Model
12th Grade: Trinity Swanson, Rome High – Ava Hendrix, Pepperell – Amber Dickey – Rome High
Entries in the Art Showcase may be viewed on https://shrls.org/shrltv/
Kiwanis thanks the Rome-Floyd County library for its participation as well as Dave Daniels, library technology support, for helping with all aspects of getting the art displayed at the library and maintained successfully. Additionally, Kiwanis thanks all students who entered the showcase and art and music teachers who supported the students and the showcase.
MUSIC SHOWCASE WINNERS
Students in Grades 9-12 in Rome and Floyd County and Homeschool students who live in Floyd County were invited to prepare a vocal or instrumental performance on YouTube to compete for educational scholarships with the top scholarship of $1000.
Winners of the local Music Showcase:
First place: Anna Rose Reid – 12th Grade – Homeschool – Piano
Second place: Ainsley Hilton – 12th Grade; Gracie Hutcheson – 11th Grade; Emily Martin – 11th Grade, all Pepperell – Vocal Trio
Third place: Meredith Walker – 12th Grade –Homeschool – Piano
Kiwanis Club of Rome with President Jamie Foster meets on the first and third Tuesdays each month at Sam’s Burger Deli on Martha Berry Highway at noon. Guests are always welcome.