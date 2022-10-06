Fans of the chilling horror flick ‘Halloween’ can see a special screening of the movie under the stars.
Kingston Downs will host a screening of the film starring Jamie Lee Curtis on Oct. 15. The film is rated R.
The event is a fundraiser to increase community involvement and awareness for Rome International Film Festival which runs Nov. 10-13 in downtown Rome.
The “Movies Under the Stars” event will feature a food truck, craft beer as well as a live musical performance by David Bell and the Beauticians.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the film will begin at sunset at Kingston Downs located at 0 Gore Springs Rd. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at RIFFGA.com. The event will be outdoors. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket.
“We are incredibly excited to involve the Rome community in this year’s festival with a showing of ‘Halloween,’” said RIFF Executive/Co-Creative Director Seth Ingram. “We are honored to be working with Kingston Downs and can’t wait for the festival on Nov 10-13.”
This year’s festival is set to have several networking opportunities, screenings, special guests, VIP events, and workshops to be announced in the coming weeks.
Pass holders will be seated first, ticket holders after. Tickets for individual film screenings during the festival are set at $10 and there is a student package for $25 that provides access to the entire festival minus parties.