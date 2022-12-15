Jeremy Wills and Jessee Plumley make up picking duo The Dalis. They’ll perform an album release show on Friday, Dec. 17 at Kingfisher Art Co. Admission is $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the show.
Kingfisher Art Co. will host an album release show for folk picking duo The Dalis on Friday, Dec. 17.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and showtime is 8 p.m.
The Dalis is a folk picking duo consisting of Jeremy Wells and Jessee Plumley.
According to Kingfisher’s event description, “Jeremy Wells brings rings a sultry and seasoned array of songwriting, accompanied by the artistic picking of pure soul. An almost nomadic sound with hints of gypsy jazz and bluegrass, coming together in a unique and un-replicated blend. As a multi-instrumentalist, he brings a new level to the layers of songwriting, with experience always at the forefront of words. Jessee Plumley is a fiddle player who’s sound runs deep in old time, bringing with it the sweet, sometimes lonesome, sound of bowed string and heartfelt melody. With songs ranging from blues to grass, this fusion of sound is sure to deliver songs you won’t soon forget.”
The gallery bar will be open serving soft drinks, wine and beer.
Kingfisher is located at 7 East 2nd Ave. in downtown Rome. Parking is located across the street at Truist Bank, and behind Harvest Moon Cafe.
Admission is $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the show.