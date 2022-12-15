The Dalis

Jeremy Wills and Jessee Plumley make up picking duo The Dalis. They’ll perform an album release show on Friday, Dec. 17 at Kingfisher Art Co. Admission is $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the show.

 Contributed
