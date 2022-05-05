Kingfisher Art Co. in downtown Rome will be the setting for a night of comedy on May 13.
The show will be hosted by Rob West and will feature Rome comedians including Darris Linginfelter and Bryan Mullins as well as Atlanta comics Alec Scheller, Zach Wright and Liz Derr each bringing their unique brand of standup to the stage.
Mullins is usually known for his musical talents but has also produced comedy sketch videos. He said Rome residents want to laugh and he promises a fun show on May 13.
“It’s been a calamitous decade so far but the Rome Renaissance is upon us,” he said. “Art, music, sports, theater and comedy are once again flowing through these parts. Soak it up, friends. Go to a comedy show. Let the chuckles flow. Get some guffaws out. Rock a mad cackle. Enjoy your time.”
Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. General Admission is $10 in advance, $15 at the door, and reserved seating is also available.
The show is for 18+, and the gallery bar will be serving beer, wine, soft drinks, and waters.
Kingfisher Art Gallery is located at 7 E. 2nd Ave. Street parking is available along Broad St. and E 1st St., and the closest parking lots are a block away at either the lot behind Harvest Moon, or at Truist Bank. The Roman Chariot provides free rides to and from locations in downtown Rome by texting 706-413-2822.
To purchase tickets and for more info, find Kingfisher Art Co on Facebook, or visit Kingfisherartco.com.