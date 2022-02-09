Black art and artists will be celebrated at Kingfisher Art Co. as the downtown gallery hosts exhibition of works by Georgia-based Black artists from Feb. 16 through March 2.
The gallery, located at 7 E. 2nd Ave., will host the exhibit which is curated by Amanda Banks, Xavier Ringer and Rosemary Ringer. It's titled "We Been Here" and was created in collaboration with several local and area Black artists using a variety of media.
Some of the themes presented in the works include "perspectives on the existence of Blackness," beauty, joy, gender and power.
Featured artists include Amanda Banks, Xavier Ringer, Carrington Ware, Zachary James Francois, Dylon Ramsey, Kadesh Wyche, Bonita Martin, Ian Thacker, Yvonne McCoy, E.L. Chisolm, Sylvia L. Smith, Sherri Richards, Calvin Askew, Lois Cato King, and Jessica Scott-Felder."
“Seeking to challenge the idea that our presence is trendy or new, the Black History Month exhibit explores the idea that our work is vast, deserving and not homogenous," said curator and a muralist herself, Xavier Ringer. "‘We been here’ and our experience within Blackness is diverse, playful, political, deep and seeks child-like joy. We don’t always have to be saying something. We been here, we are here, we exist in all the glory, challenge and triumph, of the Black human experience."
An opening reception is scheduled for Feb. 17 from 6-8 p.m. at Kingfisher Art Co.
Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m., Thursday-Saturday and 5-8 p.m. on Wednesdays as well as by appointment.
The gallery is located in downtown Rome at 7 E. 2nd Ave. There is downtown street parking, as well as public parking a block away behind Harvest Moon Café at 223 E. 1st St. On Fridays and Saturdays, the Roman Chariot will pick up and drop off from any downtown location by texting 706-413-2822.
For updates and information on after-hours events, visit kingfisherartco.com or visit the Kingfisher Art Co. Facebook page.