Rome’s Kingfisher Art Co. will host an exhibit of unique work by Rome artist Jim Shores as well as Marietta artist Dereck Van Wickel May 6 through June 17.
The exhibit, “Fine Folk & Americana” will also feature works from private collections featuring Myrtice West, “Calhoun” Paul Jastram, R.A. Miller, Cayman Kane, Donnie Davis, James Barron, Scott Thomas, Russell Cook, Robinella, “T. Watson” Tom Touchstone, “Chub” Chris Hubbard, Erin Dixon and Kelly Nicole Garner.
All works will be available for purchase.
This exhibit will also be a stop on the OUTSIDER ART TRAIL TOUR, put together by the Paradise Garden Foundation, Saturday June 17 (the final day of the exhibit).
In support of this annual event that celebrates folk art & art environments in the far northwest Georgia region, the gallery will host free art making projects, and the gallery bar will be open serving beer and wine from 2-7 p.m., along with live music from 4-6 p.m.
The gallery is located at 7 East 2nd Ave. Gallery hours are Thursday-Saturdays. The gallery will be closed for private events Friday, May 12 & Saturday, May 27.
Jim Shores is a self-taught artist living in Rome who creates sculpture, assemblage and environmental art from found objects. Working full-time as an artist since 1997, he has exhibited with current and past folk art festivals and shows such as Finster Fest, Kentuck Festival as a guest artist, House of Blues (Orlando, FL), Folk Art Festival, Slotin Folk Fest (Atlanta) and Outsiders Outside Art Fair (Harbert, Michigan).
Dereck Van Wickel moved to Georgia in time for high school. A Governor’s Honors recipient in Art, he attended Savannah College of Art & Design and later graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in painting.