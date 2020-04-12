There has been a recall of the Kidde NightHawk combination smoke/carbon monoxide (CO) alarms.
Hazard:
The alarm can fail to continue to chirp when it reaches its seven year end of life if the batteries are replaced, leading consumers to believe it is still working. This poses a risk of consumers not be alerted to a fire or CO incident in their home.
Units:
This recall involves Kidde NightHawk talking combo smoke/CO alarm with model number KN-COSMIB and manufacture dates between June 1, 2004 and December 31, 2010. The alarms are hard-wired into a home’s electric power. The unit has a compartment on the back for the installation of a replaceable 9V backup battery. The alarm is white, round and measures about 5 to 6 inches in diameter. “Kidde” is engraved on the front of the alarm. “Kidde” the model number and manufacture dates are printed on a label on the back on the alarm.
Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled alarms and contact Kidde directly for a free replacement alarm based on date of manufacture or discount on a new alarm. Kidde toll free number is 855-239-0490 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Notice” for more information.
Sold at:
Electrical distributors and home centers nationwide and online at Amazon.com from June 2004-December 2010 for between $40 and $65.
I am a fan of Kidde products. However, personally I am not a fan of the Smoke/CO alarms. I feel the smoke alarm needs to be placed up high on the ceiling where smoke travels. On the other hand CO hovers low to the floor. Therefore, CO alarms are best placed lower to the floor.
The most important thing is to plan ahead for a fire. Protect your family with working smoke alarms and working CO alarms. Then teach them how to escape safely.