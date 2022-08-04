WWE Hall of Fame member Kevin Nash will headline Superstars FanFest in October. But tickets are selling out so those interested in attending the event are encouraged to buy their tickets online now.
Promoters recently announced that GTC Collectibles and Toy Roundup are bringing Gangrel to the event as well.
Gangrel will also be in action at Superstars LIVE! immediately following Superstars Fan Fest!!
Also featured will be The Rock and Roll Express, Virgil, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Scott Hudson, Lord Humongous, Kerry Morton, Macho Man impersonator Brandon Savage, Randy Hogan and Scott Armstrong.
The event will take place Oct. 22 at The Thornton Center, 102 North Floyd Park Rd.
Fan Fest will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Bell time for Superstars Live! will be 7 p.m.
Front row and second row seats have already sold out. General admission tickets are $15 and include both the Fan Fest and the wrestling event. Children 5 and under enter free.
There will be no alcohol, inside smoking, drugs or outside food/drinks allowed.
“This show sold out last year before the doors even opened, so don’t wait to purchase your tickets” said Shawn Ambrose, the event’s promoter. “We have been doing these conventions for over 10 years now. It gives fans an opportunity to meet their wrestling heroes, and I couldn’t be more proud to host this event in my own hometown.”