Kevin Allen Music Production will present “CHILL OR DANCE” at the River Arts District Playhouse on Saturday at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Lou Cora BBQ Food Truck will be on site so guests are encouraged to purchase food outside, then to move inside to listen to the live music.
Advance tickets are available at Eventbrite.com by searching “Kamp at the RAD.”
Individual chairs/seats are $20 and a group table for four is $100. Tables are in front of the stage.
The RAD Playhouse is located at 233 North Fifth Avenue.