Volunteers removed 17 50-gallon bags of litter along with scrap metals found resulting in 200 pounds of litter. After sorting and observing the debris removed from the road and underbrush, there was about 90% recyclable materials.
On Feb. 24, Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful partnered with Restoration Lindale, Pepperell High School FFA and L&M and Them Tree Service for a “Beautification” and “Litter Reeducation” project.
contributed
Volunteers removed 17 50-gallon bags of litter along with scrap metals found resulting in 200 pounds of litter. After sorting and observing the debris removed from the road and underbrush, there was about 90% recyclable materials.
On Feb. 24, Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful partnered with Restoration Lindale, Pepperell High School FFA and L&M and Them Tree Service for a “Beautification” and “Litter Reeducation” project.
Throughout the day, each FFA class participated beginning at 8:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. ranging from 15-30 students. In total, 128 students, 3 teachers, and L&M Tree Services volunteered for 135.5 volunteer hours.
The volunteers removed 17 50-gallon bags of litter along with scrap metals found resulting in 200 pounds of litter. After sorting and observing the debris removed from the road and underbrush, there was about 90% recyclable materials.