Past Follies themes have included showgirls, movie characters and decades such as the 50s and 80s. This year, Follies performances will bring Broadway shows such as "Wicked," "Jersey Boys" and "Hairspray" to the Rome City Auditorium.
contributed
The Junior Service League Follies take place Feb. 4 and 5 at the Rome City Auditorium. The theme for this year's Follies is "JSL on Broadway."
The Junior Service League of Rome and MSP Attorneys announce the 40th Follies production, “JSL on Broadway.”
Audiences can see performances from favorite Broadway shows such as "Wicked," "Jersey Boys" and "Hairspray."
The production will be held Feb. 4 and 5 starting at 8 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium. Tickets are available online at www.jslofrome.com or from a JSL member. Tickets can also be purchased each evening prior to the performance at the Auditorium.
Prices are $20 for adults, $10 for children 10 and up and $50 for Patron tickets. Patron tickets include a private cocktail buffet and beverages served at the Historic DeSoto Theatre at 530 Broad Street from 6-7:30 p.m. each evening as well as preferred seating.
Since the first JSL Follies in 1940, all proceeds support the Junior Service League’s special projects benefiting the needs of women and children in the Rome/Floyd County areas. Over the 40 Follies productions, audiences have seen many women from Floyd County grace the stage with numbers styled as showgirls, rockettes, movie characters, and playing tribute to decades such as the 50’s and 80’s.
“We are so excited to finally bring back this fun tradition after its cancellation last year, and are even more excited that this year is the 40th anniversary. We hope you will help us celebrate by buying a ticket and coming to see us,” said Publicity Chair and Follies Co-Chair Megan Otwell.