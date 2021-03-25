The Junior Service League of Rome will present its biennial Garden Tour on Saturday, April 24.
This year, the League has added a new “tasting” option to complement the garden tour which is sponsored by Riverside Gourmet.
Bites and sips from local restaurants and businesses will be featured at each of the gardens on the tour, as well as at downtown locations along the tour route.
Ana’s By The River, Chicken Salad Chick, Doug’s Deli, El Zarape, Gondolier, Harvest Moon, Jerusalem Grill, La Scala, Newby Farm & Vineyard, Riverdog Outpost & Paddle Company, Smoothie King, Southern Seasons & Co., Sunflour Community Bakery, and Sweet Pickles will all be there to showcase a selection of their menu items for tour takers.
The tour will feature seven local gardens including the Clocktower Butterfly Garden, Chieftains Museum Demonstration Garden, and Rotary Park, as well as Lyons Bridge Farm, located in Cave Spring, and other residential gardens. Ticket holders will be treated to a tour of the Clocktower as well.
In addition to a local “taste” element, each garden will feature a Master Gardener on site who will be able to answer any questions and point out specific qualities unique to the garden.
The tour will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with tickets available for pickup and purchase at Chieftain’s Museum located on Riverside Parkway.
Tickets for the original garden tour are $25 while the “Taste and Tour” tickets are $50. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the JSL of Rome’s community partners, which serve the women and children of Floyd County, as well as the League 4 Learning Program, which annually provides needed school supplies to one third of the children in Rome City and Floyd County School systems.
To purchase tickets in advance, or to obtain further information regarding the tour, you can visit the JSL website at www.jslofrome.com.