Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.