Junior Service League of Rome members with last year’s poinsettia sale shipment. The JSL is now accepting applications for community partners — not for profit organizations with special interest in women and children — that would benefit from volunteer work or fundraising.
Each year the Junior Service League invites community organizations to apply to be a community partner.
That means that JSL provides opportunities for selected groups to receive help through a number a channels including year-long volunteer placement, group service projects, board participation, member drives and community funding.
Partnerships will run from June 2022 through May 2023. Selected organizations must be a 501(c)(3) organization with a special interest in improving the lives of women and children in Rome and Floyd County.
This year’s community partners (2021-2022) are Brighter Birthdays, Cancer Navigators, Open Door Home, Rome Children’s Academy, Chieftains, Global Girls, Exchange Club, Good Neighbor Ministries, Harbor House, Restoration Rome, Ruth & Naomi Project, and the YMCA of Rome.
“This year we have done member drives for Cancer Navigators and the Open Door Home, and will be doing ones for the Rome Children’s Academy and the Exchange Club,” said Megan Otwell, JSL’s community chair. “Our member drives are where all the members bring requested items from the organization, or donate funds to help provide those items. We have also done service projects for our non-profits such as the Ruth & Naomi Project working in their gardens and the Sweet Cocoon painting posts for their entry way.”
She said members also do volunteer hours with these nonprofits throughout the year.
In addition, JSL raises funds that are distributed to these local agencies.
“On average, JSL donates $30,000 annually to agencies in our community to help improve the lives of women and children,” she said. “Each year we raise money through activities such as our Poinsettia Sale, Garden Tour and the JSL Follies. This year Follies is Feb. 4 & 5. If anyone is interested in participating, being a sponsor, or buying tickets this can also be found on our website.”
Applications for community partners are now being accepted.
The application must be completed and submitted online. Application instructions and a list of required supplementary documents can be found at jslofrome.com
Applications must be submitted by Feb. 4, 2021. Applications received after this deadline cannot be considered.