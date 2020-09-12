The Junior Service League of Rome’s League 4 Learning project continued the legacy of delivering school supplies this year thanks to your support.
On Aug. 5, JSL delivered over $16,000 in much needed supplies to Rome City and Floyd County primary, elementary, and middle schools.
The League 4 Learning initiative began in 2004 and served 545 students that year. For the 2020-2021 school year over 2,500 students were served. The League 4 Learning project is funded entirely by the Junior Service League through community support received through the annual Poinsettia sale, Garden Tour, and Follies.
Members have been eager to help slow the spread of Covid-19 in the community. Before delivering school supplies, JSL donated over 300 masks to Harbin Clinic for their mask program and held a member drive to benefit their community partner, Cancer Navigators.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has been a challenge for League to adapt to the changing needs of those we serve, but members have come together to continue to support the community,” said Deana Perry, current president of JSL.