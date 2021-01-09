The Junior Service League of Rome announces that its 2021-2022 Community Partnership Application is now open.
The Community Partnership Program provides opportunities for selected organizations via year-long volunteer placement, group service projects, member drives, and community funding.
This year, the JSL is accepting applications for volunteers and member drives only. Partnerships will run from June 2021 through May 2022.
Selected organizations must be a 501(c)(3) organization with a special interest in improving the lives of women and children in Rome and Floyd County. The application can be completed online at: https://www.jslofrome.com/who-we-serve.html