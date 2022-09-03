This past Monday, a sweet dog who had been passed over many, many times at Floyd County PAWS finally got to go home.
Jude Paw had been at PAWS for more than eight months. That’s a long time to be in a kennel, surrounded by constant barking. Families would look at other dogs and even adopt, but Jude Paw was always overlooked.
That is, until a new Darlington School employee, Jordan West, happened to take an interest in adopting.
“I just moved to Rome in July to start a new job at Darlington,” Jordan said. “But I knew once I got settled in that I wanted to look into adopting a dog.”
Jordan is Darlington’s new librarian and true to her word, as soon as she had settled into her new place, she reached out to Floyd County PAWS.
“I had heard they do a lot in the community and how good they were to their animals and I messaged them, explaining my situation and that I’d want a medium sized dog that perhaps had been there a while. I wanted to look at dogs that may have been overlooked by others.”
She arranged to visit the facility and meet a few dogs. Allison Wright, adoption coordinator at PAWS, explained that the first dog Jordan would meet was a staff favorite but had been there for eight months. Her name was Jude Paw.
“She explained that Jude Paw was a great dog and was loved by the staff. She’s great with people and very loving but she was selective about other dogs she interacted with,” Jordan said. “I think that’s why she’d been overlooked because a lot of families already had dogs and they weren’t sure how Jude Paw would get along with them.”
After spending some time with Wright and Jude Paw in an outdoor enclosure, Jordan decided that she wanted to leave to consider whether or not Jude Paw might be a good fit for her lifestyle.
Sure enough, after careful consideration, she came to the decision that Jude Paw was the newest member of her family.
“One of the things that really struck me was that when you take most of these dogs out of their kennels and into the outdoor enclosures they’re so happy and excited to be outside that they’re jumping around and really distracted, understandably,” Jordan said. “You sort of have to know they’re not ignoring you, they just are really excited to be outside.”
But that’s not what happened with Jude Paw.
“She came right up to me and laid her body right next to me,” Jordan said. “She wanted to be beside me. She just wanted to be right there with me.”
The PAWS staff organized a little sendoff for Jude Paw when Jordan went to officially adopt her.
She’s now in her own home and is adjusting nicely.
“She’s doing very well,” Jordan said. “She learned very quickly to get up on the bed and has slept at the foot of my bed every night since she came home.”
Jordan is the librarian at Darlington School and said she’s excited for Jude Paw to be able to visit the school’s campus for walks. She’s even hoping to work with PAWS to host an event at the library, perhaps during finals week, so students can enjoy the calming distraction that dogs can offer.
And she urged other Rome residents to consider adopting from PAWS or other area shelters.
“I think a lot of people just don’t realize how great most of the dogs are at the shelter,” she said. “No matter if they were strays or were surrendered, most of them are loving dogs who just want to be your companion and want your love and affection.
“Many people aren’t aware of how big a problem pet overpopulation is,” she said. “And they’re not aware of how easily they can be part of the solution.”
Animals at PAWS are available for adoption Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1-5 p.m. The adoption fee is $35 for cats and $40 for dogs.
The county-owned shelter is located at 99 North Ave. in Rome.