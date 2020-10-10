The Junior Service League of Rome’s annual poinsettia sale is underway through Nov. 17.
Rome residents can purchase the vibrantly colored flowers to decorate their homes for the holidays or to give as gifts.
Poinsettias are available in three sizes: 6, 8, and 10-inch diameter pots and there are four colors to choose from — red, ivory, pink and Picasso.
Proceeds from the annual sale benefit Junior Service League’s League 4 Learning program which provides needed school supplies to more than 2,500 students in the community as well as funding to Chieftain’s Museum and other initiatives to improve the lives of women and children in Rome and Floyd County.
For every plant sold, the Junior Service League can provide school supplies for one student in need from our community. Every order makes a difference.
Poinsettias can be ordered online at www.jslofrome.com or from a JSL representative until Nov. 17. Once ordered, poinsettias may be picked up at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds on Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Free delivery is available for orders over $150 and orders are tax deductible.