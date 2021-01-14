Up and coming Rockmart native Jake Larkin will make his acoustic debut Friday at Rome City Brewing Company.
“This will be Luke’s RCBC debut,” said Jay Shell. “We are excited to have him. He’ll be joined by Casey Duke. Jake is an up-and-coming artist who’s going to make some cool waves in the Northwest Georgia music scene.”
The show is free but seating is limited to all for social distancing. Guests are encouraged to arrive early. There will be drink specials all night and the music will start around 9 p.m.
Rome City Brewing Co. is located at 333 Broad St.