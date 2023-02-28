A Rome native with an illustrious career at the Berklee School of Music in Boston is retiring back to Rome and will perform with the Clock Tower Jazz Ensemble for a free concert on Saturday.
Rome's Own Musical Ensembles will continue its concert season Saturday with a free concert by the Clock Tower Jazz Ensemble. The CTJE is comprised of some of the area's best jazz musicians and is conducted by Dr. Sam Baltzer.
The 17-member band will be joined by Jackie Beard, a Rome native who's retiring back to Rome after a career on the faculty of the prestigious Berklee School of Music in Boston.
The band will also feature to vocalists who will sing such beloved hits as "the Girl from Ipanema," "Straighten Up and Fly Right," and Aretha Franklin's "Respect." Also on the program are familiar tunes such as "Puttin' On the Ritz" and "Sweet Georgia Brown."
"I'm really proud of this band that is now in its 35th year," Baltzer said. "And I'm especially pleased to be able to offer this concert free to all, thanks to our many generous donors and sponsors, like the Montessori School of Rome, the Rome Area Council for the Arts, Georgia Highlands College, and Profile Extrusion Company. I can promise a lively and entertaining evening and I encourage everyone to attend - and perhaps stay downtown for dinner afterward."
The concert will take place on Saturday at the Rome City Auditorium starting at 7 p.m. and will last about an hour.
R.O.M.E. (Rome's Own Musical Ensembles) will continue its concert season with a free concert by the fabulous Clock Tower Jazz Ensemble on Saturday, March 4 at the Rome City Auditorium located at 601 Broad St. The event begins at 7 p.m. and will last about an hour.