Tickets are now on sale for the Rome Symphony Orchestra’s May 7 fundraising event.
The symphony recently announced the addition of J. Scott Thompson as the live entertainment and special guest for the organization’s 100th season anniversary event, A Day at the Races.
Rome Symphony supporters and Northwest Georgia residents alike are encouraged to attend the Saturday, May 7 event from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Lindale Mill, in Lindale.
Attendees will celebrate the symphony’s milestone birthday with a whimsical, laid-back Derby-themed event on Derby Day itself. With catering by The Season Events, attendees will enjoy signature cocktails, live streaming of the Kentucky Derby, musical performances by renowned musician J. Scott Thompson, and dancing.
“This event is going to be so much fun,” said Rome Symphony board member and event committee chair, Molly Kelly Steeves.
The symphony also plans to debut its 100th anniversary capital campaign initiative and major marketing rebrand at the event to inspire the next generation of audiences in support of the symphony.
Tickets for the event are $300 per couple and $150 for individuals with all proceeds going in support of the RSO’s annual fund, programming, and educational outreach efforts.
Tickets are available for purchase online at romesymphony.org or by phone at 706-291-7967.
Prior to the event, the symphony will present a Broadway themed concert featuring tenor Alan Naylor, a favorite from last season. “Give My Regards to Broadway: Favorites from The Great White Way” will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Rome City Auditorium. Tickets are available at the door or in advance online at romesymphony.org.