As Rome Area Council for the Arts kicks off this year’s HeART Project, locals with some creativity and vision are stepping up to show the community what heart health means to them.
And the public can see all the unique pieces starting Feb. 1.
Each year RACA and AdventHealth Redmond display public art that’s centered around the theme of heart health. This is the project’s ninth year and it aims at bringing positive awareness to heart health.
Local artists are asked to create pieces of art around that theme but interpreted in any way they like. For the past couple years, those pieces, from all across the community, are then displayed from the Third Avenue Parking Deck overlooking the Town Green. They’re seen by thousands of Rome residents.
This year’s project includes 31 artists, most of whom have never participated before.
One group of artists participating in this year’s project represents Model High School. Students Molley Maddox, Milan Pinkard, Madison Holden and Saryn Winn created four pieces for the project and each is unique in the way the student interpreted the theme. Each year, area schools are invited to have their students submit ideas and Model’s art teacher, June Manis encouraged her students to participate.
Madison Holden, a junior, said she wanted to participate so she could show that heart health isn’t just about eating healthy or staying physically fit. It’s also about taking time for one’s self and realizing that minimizing stress can improve your health.
“My piece took around 48 hours of work,” Holden said. “The message I wanted to convey through my piece is ‘tranquility.’ I felt that most HeART pieces emphasize physical health instead of mental health. Many people who suffer from stress tend to die at a younger age.”
Holden used acrylic paint only for her piece but used pastels for hours while planning out her design.
Molley Maddox, a senior, said it was important to participate in the project because heart health is an issue in her family.
“It took around a week for me to create the painting,” she said. “I wanted to spread the message that you should tell your family and friends that you love them because tomorrow is not guaranteed.”
“I think it is awesome that they are given the opportunity to work as an artist and showcase their skills to community,” June Manis said about her art students and the HeART project.
Angela Brock, Instructional Assistant Principal at Model said she’s proud of the students’ work being displayed in such a public way.
“I am always amazed at the creativity and talent of our student artists,” she said. “And I am always proud to see their artwork displayed on the 3rd Ave parking deck over the Town Green.”
Model senior Milan Pinkard said it was important to her to participate in the HeART project because she wanted to spread awareness of heart disease.
“Not many people realize how prevalent heart disease is and cancer and other known health conditions are more typically talked about,” she said. “It took me a week to create my piece. The message I was trying to convey with the imagery in my piece is the core of the apple representing time and how it’s slowly being eaten away. My message is to not take life for granted. Make the most of your life and live up to it. Don’t wait till the last moment to try and become healthy, live a healthy lifestyle now.”
On Feb. 1, there will be a drive-thru reception at the Town Green so the public can view all the pieces installed and displayed in the parking deck.
All the art pieces are being printed by Hi Tech Signs and installed by the City of Rome’s public works department. They’ll be up for the public to see throughout February and each piece is available for purchase at $50 per piece. Proceeds will benefit RACA’s programs throughout the community.