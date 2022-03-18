Alex Singleton, Fiber Supply Manager at the International Paper Rome Containerboard Mill, was one of three inductees into the Georgia Society of American Foresters Hall of Fame for 2021, in a ceremony held early 2022.
Singleton is the first African-American inducted into the Georgia SAF Hall of Fame, and was chosen for his ongoing influence and impact in the world of forestry as a champion of the industry.
“I’ve been involved in SAF since 1990 or slightly earlier and have been proud to support the organization,” Singleton said. “I’m honored to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and join my prestigious predecessors and friends who have supported the forest industry.”
Singleton was the 2020 recipient of the SAF National Diversity Leadership Award for his effort to promote forestry careers to underserved minority youth and development of a program that systemized forestry assistance to underserviced minority landowners. He was recently featured in the Pulp and Papermaking Board film “Paper Makers” through the How Life Unfolds campaign.
“I am honored to announce Joe Parsons, Alex Singleton, and Jody Strickland as this year’s inductees into the Hall of Fame for the Georgia Society of American Foresters,” said James Brooks, Chairman of the Georgia Society of American Foresters Hall of Fame committee. “These individuals not only represent their families but the entire forestry community. Each of these inductees have been instrumental in making the forestry world what it is today, while also being champions in the industry.”
Singleton was born and raised in South Carolina, and has worked in a variety of positions in the forestry field, including District Forester, Harvest Manager, Fiber Specialist, and Fiber Supply Manager, with a degree in Natural Resources Management from Clemson University. He reflected upon his entry into the Hall of Fame by remembering what drives his passion for work.