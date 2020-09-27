Art is all around us.
And it can be found even in the most unlikely of places.
Through the end of September, Rome and area residents will be able to view and purchase art that was created by inmates at the Floyd County Prison.
Even within the walls of a prison, creativity and talent can thrive. And that’s evident in the colorful and imaginative pieces in this unusual exhibit.
Paintings, drawings and wood carvings created by talented artist inmates from the Floyd County Correctional Facility will be on display on Broad Street.
Rome Area Council for the Arts, the Rome Area History Center, Floyd County Correctional Facility and Rome Shakespeare Festival have partnered to exhibit the artwork in the RACA window on the corner of Broad Street and West Third Avenue.
“Talented artists from the prison worked for three months to create the artwork,” said Betty Bailey Dean, Deputy Warden at the prison.
Gail Deschamps, artist director of Rome Shakespeare Festival, said the early idea for the program came from a trip to a “Shakespeare in Prison” conference which inspired her, and others, to bring a similar program to Rome. That was the catalyst for the warden at the prison giving permission for Deschamps and others to become facilitators in the prison.
“We met with the warden and got approval for this and for three months these guys worked on this art,” Deschamps said. “RACA supported it and I hope it’s something we can do every year.
“The most important thing is that artistic expression for these guys is a huge release and it gives them something they can do that they can be proud of.”
The public can view the artwork through Sept. 30. Most of the pieces are available to purchase, with all proceeds benefiting inmate programming at the Floyd County Prison.
For artwork prices, email Tracy Hellriegel at info@romeshakespearefestival.com or call 706-331-1006.