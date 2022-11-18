The inaugural Giving Angels Exhibition is now open to the public.
The art exhibition is on display at the Rome Area History Center through Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Proceeds from art sales benefit the Rome Area History Center and local charities.
The history center has been newly decorated for the holiday season. The exhibition is a great addition to the displays and adds to the festive atmosphere and holiday activities happening in downtown Rome.
Admission is free.
The angel themed art includes paintings, sculptures, pottery, and mixed media. Artists with works on exhibit are: Ashley Petty, Austin Wei, Babo Segras, Chris Kew, Clair Chen, Cory Kew, Diana Smithson, DIGS, Inc., Donita Welsch Newton, Ellie Perkins, Gayle Hoyt, Heather Hapner, Jim Moore, Karen Jordan, Kimberly McGuiness, Lauren Hunt, Lucy Louttit, Michelle Lawrence, Nancy Rogers, Oliver Petty Owen, Owen Taylor, Sabrina Chen, Serina Chen, Siri Selle, Steadfast Folk Art, Tiare Huihui, Tom Powell, Touchstones, Wanling Chen, Zoey Chen and Mercy Senior Care Artists: Carleen, Chris, Donald, Dorothy, Glenda, Irene, Judy, Kyle, Nealon, Ricky & Tony
All works in the exhibition are available for sale. Visitors can scan the QR code provided at the exhibition to view the artist’s name and the charity that will benefit from the sale of the piece.
Angel artworks also can be purchased at the Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop & Welcome Center. All art sold must hang until the end of show and can be picked up starting Jan. 8. Proceeds are divided to benefit the Rome Area History Center, 20%, and the designated charity, 80%.
The history center at 305 Broad St. is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.